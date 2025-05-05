Italy shows interest to hire more manpower from Bangladesh

Italy has expressed strong interest in hiring more skilled workers from Bangladesh while ensuring that migration remains safe and legal.

The announcement came during a meeting between Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, held at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, both sides discussed key issues including labor migration, human trafficking, and trade cooperation. Minister Piantedosi emphasized Italy’s satisfaction with the Bangladeshi community living in his country, praising them for being “young, hardworking, and well-integrated into Italian society.”

“We need more manpower like them,” he said, adding that Italy wants to strengthen legal pathways for migration to prevent dangerous, illegal journeys.

The minister highlighted the risks associated with unauthorized migration, particularly the perilous sea routes often taken by migrants. “The uncontrolled arrival of migrants is a serious challenge for us,” he said. “We want to work with Bangladesh to stop illegal migration and organised crime.”

He further revealed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to visit Bangladesh before September, aiming to “renew” and “relaunch” bilateral ties.

Chief Adviser Professor Yunus responded positively, expressing Bangladesh’s willingness to collaborate with Italy on stopping illegal migration and human trafficking. He pointed out that international trafficking networks often deceive Bangladeshi citizens with false promises.

“Those groups are the real problem. Migrants end up suffering rather than gaining anything,” said Prof Yunus.

He also recalled his previous meeting with the Italian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last year and reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to close cooperation with Italy on these shared concerns.