World Freedom Day: Bengali media workers working in the UK protest in London

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

On World Freedom Day, a protest meeting and human chain were held in London under the banner of Bengali media workers working in the UK.

A human chain was formed at the protest meeting, strongly condemning the suppression of media and demanding an end to the harassment of journalists in Bangladesh. In addition to a large number of Bengali media workers working in the UK, human rights activists living in the UK also attended and expressed solidarity, condemnation, and protest.

The meeting, held on Saturday (3 May 2025) afternoon at the Shaheed Minar premises in Altab Ali Park, East London, to protest the mass arrests, attacks, cases and persecution of journalists in Bangladesh, was presided over by prominent journalist and freedom fighter Abu Musa Hasan. The meeting was moderated by journalist Jewel Raj.

Among others who spoke at this protest meeting were human rights activist Councilor Puspita, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, senior journalist Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad, Ahad Chowdhury Babu, Shah Belal, Jamal Khan, A Rahman Oli, Zubair Ahmed, Suez Mia, Syed Enam, Abhishek Shekhar Jiku, Nurunnabi Ali, Sohag Jadu, Nishith Sarkar Mitu and Munna Miah are among them.