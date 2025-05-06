2 riders killed in British supersport crash

The motorcycle racing community is mourning after a devastating crash during a British Supersport race at Oulton Park on Monday claimed the lives of two riders and left another seriously injured.

Owen Jenner, a 21-year-old from England, and Shane Richardson, a 29-year-old from New Zealand, were both fatally injured in an 11-bike pile-up that occurred on the opening lap of the support race for the British Superbike Championship in northwest England.

Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), the event organisers, confirmed that the race was immediately stopped, and the remainder of the day’s events were cancelled.

Jenner succumbed to a catastrophic head injury after receiving treatment at the circuit’s medical centre. Richardson, who sustained severe chest injuries, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital but died before arrival.

Tom Tunstall, a 47-year-old English rider, was also seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized with significant back and abdominal injuries.

Five other riders—Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes, and Morgan McLaren-Wood—suffered minor injuries and were treated at the circuit. Lewis Jones, Corey Tinker, and George Edwards were also involved in the incident but escaped unharmed.

The crash has sent shockwaves through the racing community, highlighting once again the dangers of high-speed motorsport. Tributes have begun pouring in for Jenner and Richardson, both respected figures in the racing scene.