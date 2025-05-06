Arrest warrant issued against director Chayanika Chowdhury

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against television director Chayanika Chowdhury in a cheque fraud case.

The order was passed on Tuesday by Judge Md. Bulbul Islam of Dhaka 7th Joint Metropolitan Sessions Court after Chowdhury failed to appear in court for cross-examination.

Her lawyer sought a time extension, which the court denied, subsequently cancelling her bail and issuing the warrant.

The next hearing, set for closing arguments, is scheduled for June 26.

The case was filed in May 2013 by producer Rashedul Islam Riaz, who had signed an agreement with Chowdhury in August 2012 to produce a TV drama titled ‘Jibon Shundor Hok’. He paid her Tk 2.3 lakh and in return, Chowdhury issued a cheque of the same amount, which later bounced.

Despite legal notice, the amount was never repaid, leading Riaz to file the case.

Chowdhury surrendered to the court in June, 2014 and was granted bail. The court formally charged her in February 2015.