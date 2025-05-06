Diabetes no bar for Ramadan fasting: Doctors

Physicians have encouraged diabetic patients to perform fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, saying they have no bar to practice fasting.

The experts said that during the fast, they discouraged diabetic patients from performing fasting but now encourage them to do so according to the findings of research.

To this end, they said, the patients must follow the doctor’s advice and break the fast if they face any problem.

The speakers made the observations while speaking at a seminar titled ‘Diabetes Update in Ramadan’ organised by jointly the Department of Endocrinology and the Teachers’ Association of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) at Milan Auditorium on the campus on Wednesday.

Chaired by Professor Dr Indrajit Prasad, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at DMCH, the seminar was addressed by DMCH Principal Professor Dr Kamrul Alam as the chief guest.

DMCH Vice-Principal Professor Dr Faruk Ahmed, Director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, Associate Professor Dr M Saifuddin and Dr Md Mainul Islam were present.

Dr Afsar Ahmed Miraj, Assistant Professor of the Department of Endocrinology, presented a keynote paper.

Doctors from other departments of the medical college were informed of the rules and regulations for treating diabetic patients.

The speakers told the doctors that all those who are treating diabetic patients should download and use the app called ‘Diabetes Ramadan Score’ from Google’s Play Store.

Through this app, it is possible to easily keep track of all types of management, including keeping track of the blood sugar levels of diabetic patients and providing treatment.