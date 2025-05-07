3 Bangladesh-bound int’l flights diverted

Three international flights en route to Bangladesh were diverted on Tuesday midnight due to heightened airspace security concerns following a missile strike near the India-Pakistan border.

Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, confirmed the reason behind the rerouting, saying the civilian aircraft were advised to avoid the affected airspace.

Dhaka-bound Turkish Airlines flight (TK 712/713) made an unscheduled landing in Muscat and Jazeera Airways flight (531/532) was diverted to Dubai while another flight of the airlines (533/534) redirected to Kuwait.