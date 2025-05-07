ECNEC greenlights Tk 244cr project to boost disaster reilience

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a Tk 244.14 crore project aimed at strengthening disaster resilience and creating employment for vulnerable communities in disaster-prone areas.

The decision came during ECNEC’s 10th meeting of the year, held at the NEC Conference Room in Dhaka on Wednesday. ECNEC Chairperson and Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting, which cleared nine projects in total, with an overall estimated cost of Tk 3,756.20 crore.

Among these, the Bangladesh Sustainable Recovery, Emergency Preparedness and Response Project (B-STRONG) – DDM component, stood out for its focus on both disaster response and livelihood creation. The World Bank will provide Tk 238.34 crore as grant funding for the project, while the government will contribute Tk 5.80 crore.

The project will be implemented by the Department of Disaster Management and Relief under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and is expected to be completed by June 2029.

Key components of B-STRONG include generating nearly 3.2 million person-days of employment for 8,861 vulnerable families across 10 upazilas in Feni, Brahmanbaria, and Chattogram — regions severely affected by past floods. It also includes the procurement of 370 rescue boats for 37 flood-prone districts, and training 1,480 local volunteers and 1,295 district disaster management officials on disaster response and boat operations.

According to the Planning Commission, the project is expected to enhance the resilience of vulnerable populations by providing both income opportunities and critical disaster preparedness skills.

In total, ECNEC approved nine projects — three new and six revised — at the meeting. The funding breakdown includes Tk 2,798.19 crore from the government, Tk 812.95 crore in project loans, and Tk 145.06 crore from implementing agencies’ own funds.

The other projects approved in the meeting are:

Capacity enhancement of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat including establishing seven regional offices, 3rd revised with zero additional cost, Prevention of violence and harmful practices against children and women in Bangladesh with around Tk 170.34 crore, Construction of inland container and bulk terminal (1st revised) at Khanpur in Narayanganj with an additional cost of Tk 223.75 crore.

Besides, Development of Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara Lake, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 145.06 crore, Disaster Risk Management Enhancement Project, Component 2&3, 3rd revised with an additional cost of Tk 34.06 crore, Irrigation management development of Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts with Tk 499.82 crore, WECARE, Phase-1, Jhenidah-Jashore Highway (N-7) Development project, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 2,439.03 crore and Important rural infrastructures development in greater Cumilla district, 3rd phase, 1st revised with zero additional cost.

Besides, the ECNEC meeting was also apprised about some 11 projects which were approved earlier by the Planning Adviser.

Advisers concerned attended the meeting while Planning Commission members and Secretaries Concerned were present.