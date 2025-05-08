Bishwajit to return to stage after long break through global tour

Renowned Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit is set to return to live performances, after taking a step back from music following the 2023 road accident that seriously injured his only son Nibir in Canada.

Since the incident, Bishwajit and his wife have been living in Canada, where Nibir received treatment.

However, with signs of gradual recovery in his son’s condition, the legendary singer has decided to return to live performances.

Speaking to the media, Bishwajit confirmed that his concert tour will begin next month, starting with Toronto, Canada. He will then perform in cities across Paris, New Zealand, Qatar, and several states of Australia.

Nibir was initially treated at St Michael’s Hospital after the accident and has been undergoing rehabilitation at a center in Mississauga for the past year. During this period, Bishwajit visited Dhaka briefly a few times, but he currently has no plans to return unless absolutely necessary.

“Even though event organizers kept inviting me, I didn’t feel the emotional drive to sing,” Bishwajit said. “Music is something that comes from the heart, and I felt that the emotion was missing during this difficult time.”

However, he also realized how deeply connected his audience is to his life, stating: “After sharing my musical journey with them for over four decades, I felt I should return for them, as they are my extended family.”

With Nibir’s condition slowly improving, Bishwajit decided to accept a few international concert invitations, mentioning that organizers had been reaching out for some time, and he agreed after carefully considering the situation.

“I’m set to resume live shows this year, starting with a concert in Toronto on June 22. A show in Paris is scheduled for July, and talks are underway for an event in New Zealand. Several concerts in Australia for August are confirmed – on August 23 in Melbourne, August 30 in Sydney, August 31 in Brisbane, and September 6 in Perth; and my regular band members will be accompanying me in all concerts,” the revered artist said.

Along with the concert announcement, Bishwajit also shared updates on Nibir’s condition, saying, “Recovery is very slow, so we can’t call it major progress yet.” Nibir is currently receiving speech therapy, physiotherapy, and other forms of stimulation therapy in rehab, Kumar Bishwajit informed.

Expressing satisfaction with the rehab center’s care in Mississauga, Kumar Bishwajit said that such specialised medical facilities are rare even in Canada. He added that there have been success stories of patients fully recovering after years of rehab, and they are waiting for Nibir’s recovery.

Grateful for the support and prayers from fans, Bishwajit thanked everyone who stood by him and his family. With hope in his heart, the revered artist is now looking forward to reconnecting with his audience through music.