BRUR files case against 71 people in Abu Sayeed murder

The Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) administration has filed a case against 71 people, including police, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders, teachers, officials and employees, in the murder of Abu Sayeed.

The university’s registrar Dr. Md. Harun Or Rashid filed the case with Tajhat Metropolitan police station as the plaintiff today against the 71 people and 80-100 unidentified people for attacking students during the July uprising.

Vice-chancellor of the university Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangpur Tajhat Metropolitan police station Md Akhteruzzaman have confirmed it to BSS tonight.

The case statement stated that on July 11, July 15, and July 16, 2024, at 2:00 pm, BRUR students were peacefully protesting under the banner of the anti-discrimination student movement in front of Gate No. 1 of the university and on the adjacent highway.

At that time, leaders, activists and terrorists of Chhatra League, Jubo League, Awami League and its associate bodies armed with sticks, iron rods, spears, ‘beki’, ‘ramda’, ‘kirich’, brickbats, hand bombs, firearms, pistols and other weapons attacked the students.

Besides, the police fired pellets and tear gas at the students, killing Abu Sayeed, a student of the English department and injuring many other students there.

The list of accused includes eight police officials, 13 university officials and employees and two teachers, 36 Chhatra League leaders and activists and 12 local leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate organizations.

There were also 80-100 unidentified accused in the case.

The accused eight police officials are: Assistant Commissioners of Police Md. Al Imran Hossain and Md Arifuzzaman, OC of Tajhat Metropolitan police station Rabiul Islam, BRUR Police Outpost In-Charge Bibhuti Bhushan Roy, Constables Sujan Chandra Roy and Amir Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police Md. Abu Maruf Hossain and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Md. Shahanur Alam Patwari.

The 36 accused BCL leaders and activists of BRUR unit included President Pomel Barua, General Secretary Mahfuzur Rahman Shamim, Joint Secretary Masudul Hasan, Office Secretary Babul Hossain and Organizing Secretary Dhaononjoy Kumar Das alias Tagar.

Other accused BCL leaders and activists are: Bidhan Barman, Glorious Fazle Rabbi, Tanvir Ahmed Tanvir, Shahid Hasan Sid, Mominul Haque, Akhtar Hossain, Md. Shahin Islam, Sabbir Hossain alias Rian, Sakhawat Hossain, Mrityunjoy Roy, Mossarraf Hossain, Abdullah Al Noman, Md. Rifat Hossain, Hossain Elit, Abir Shahriar Anik, Arifuzzaman Emon, Gaziur Rahman, Imran Chowdhury, Sejan Ahmed alias, Arafat Rahman Abir, Shoaibul Islam alias Sallu, Abdullah Al Raihan, Amit Hasan alias Amit, Mahmudur Rahman (Hridoy), Pipas Ali, Manik Chandra Sen, Arif Hossain, Siam Arafat, Nafiul Islam, Abu Saleh Nahid and Bayezid Mostafi.

The accused teachers of BRUR are Assistant Professor (Department of Mathematics) Mashiur Rahman and Associate Professor (Department of Public Administration) Asaduzzaman Mondal Asad.

The accused BRUR officials and employees are: Assistant Registrar Hafizur Rahman Tufan, employee Amir Hossain, Section Officer Moniruzzaman (Polash), Deputy Registrar (Security Branch), Touhidul Islam (Johnny), Assistant Registrar (Proctor’s Office) Rafiul Hasan Russell, employees Nur Nabi and Md. Nur Alam, Assistant Registrar Moktarul Islam, Seminar Assistant Ashiqunnahar Tuktuki, Deputy Registrar Most Mahbuba Akhter, employees Mahbubar Rahman (Babu) and Md. Apel and Security Department Officer Abul Kalam Azad.

The accuse local leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies are: Zikarul Mahbub Shobhan, Shamim Hasan Hitan, Shahariar Nayan (35), Ishaq Rizon, Ahsan Habib Lalon Al Amin, Sayir Bin Ashraf Anand, Atiqul Bari Jamin, Zakir Musa, Rangpur District Jubo League General Secretary Mehedi Hasan Siddique Roni, Md. Nayan and Shipon.

Talking to BSS, BRUR Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Showkat Ali said that a probe committee was formed after achieving the second independence on August 5 to identify those involved in the suppression of the student movement and the riots in the university.

“During the investigation, 71 teachers, students and officials were identified after reviewing the videos and related evidence of that time and the committee submitted an investigation report,” he said.

He said, “After reviewing everything, a case was filed today, mentioning the names of 71 people and around 100 unidentified people. The law will run its own course.”

It may be mentioned here that teachers and students of Begum Rokeya University played an important role in the anti-discrimination student movement in Rangpur city.

Abu Sayeed, a student of the English department of the university, was the first martyr in the July movement. He was a frontline fighter in the movement on July 16, and the police shot him dead.

When the video of martyr Abu Sayeed’s martyrdom, with his arms outstretched and his chest exposed to bullets, went viral at home and abroad, creating a huge stir in the country and the world.

After Abu Sayeed’s martyrdom, the July Revolution reached its peak and ultimately, Sheikh Hasina’s fascist regime collapsed and she fled the country to India on August 5.