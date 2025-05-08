Ex-President Abdul Hamid leaves country

Nine months after the fall of the Awami League government, former President Abdul Hamid has left the country early Thursday.

Reliable sources have confirmed that he departed Dhaka at 3:05 AM on Thursday aboard a Thai Airways flight.

A responsible official at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport confirmed the news of his departure. According to the source, Abdul Hamid left for Bangkok on Thai Airways flight TG 340, which departed at 3:05 AM. He reportedly arrived at the airport around 11:00 PM. After undergoing necessary immigration checks, he received clearance to leave the country.

There is at least one murder case filed against Abdul Hamid. The case was registered on January 14 at Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, and Obaidul Quader are also accused in the case.

Prior to this, nearly 50 cases were filed in Kishoreganj district against Awami League leaders, but Abdul Hamid had not been named in any of those cases until the January 14 filing.