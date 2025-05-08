Now Tulip Siddiq summoned by ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Tulip Siddiq, a British lawmaker and niece of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, for quizzing.

She has been requested to appear at the ACC office at 10AM on May 14 in a case filed alleging that Tulip received a luxury flat in the capital’s Gulshan area from the real estate developer Eastern Housing Limited without making any payment.

The anti-graft body sent a notice in this regard on May 7 to Gulshan-2 residence and Dhanmondi residential area.

Another two accused of the case Former Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) officials Shah Md Khosruzzaman and Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, have been summoned on May 14.