India alleges overnight cross-border attacks by Pakistan along western front

India has accused Pakistan of launching multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border at midnight on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Army claimed that these attacks were effectively repelled.

According to the Indian military, the incidents occurred across several sectors, with air defense systems successfully intercepting the threats. “The drone strikes were neutralized before causing any significant damage,” the statement said.

A Reuters journalist reported hearing multiple explosions in the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir late Thursday night. The blasts lit up the sky, sirens wailed throughout the city, and large areas were plunged into darkness due to power outages.

While Pakistan has not officially commented on the alleged attacks, Indian military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that eight missiles were launched from Pakistan targeting the areas of Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura, and Arnia in Jammu. All of them were intercepted and destroyed mid-air by India’s air defense systems.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have been escalating since April 22, following a deadly gunman attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, a claim Islamabad has denied.

In response, India launched “Operation Sindoor” earlier this week, targeting nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. That same night, Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets, further intensifying hostilities.