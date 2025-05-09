Protesters shift from Jamuna residence to main stage area

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has organized a large gathering today (Friday) after Jummah prayers, demanding a ban on Awami League. Shortly after 12 PM, protesters moved from the front of the ‘Jamuna’ residence—home to the interim government’s chief advisor—and took position in front of a newly erected stage.

The stage, built using a truck, has been set up near the fountain on the east side of the Jamuna residence to accommodate the anticipated large crowd.

As the demonstration gained momentum, police imposed strict security measures by blocking roads from the direction of Hotel Intercontinental and Kakrail Mosque with barricades, effectively suspending traffic in the area.

NCP protesters have been holding demonstrations in front of the chief advisor’s residence since last night, intensifying their demand for the Awami League’s ban and advocating for an interim government.