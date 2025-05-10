Bangladesh champions regional unity for climate action at Colombo conference

Bangladesh has reiterated its dedication to advancing regional solidarity in climate adaptation and disaster risk management during a landmark international gathering held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

At the 4th Ministerial Conference of Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES), Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, emphasized Bangladesh’s vision for collaborative, people-centric, and innovation-driven solutions to climate challenges.

“Bangladesh stands firm in its resolve to deepen cooperation with RIMES and neighboring nations. By embracing innovation and community-based strategies, we aim not just to warn, but to act early—preserving both lives and livelihoods,” said Rahman during his address.

The conference, organized by the Government of Sri Lanka, convened representatives from 62 countries under the banner “Actionable Early Warnings and Climate Services for All.” It served as a pivotal forum for endorsing the RIMES Master Plan 2026–2030, a strategic blueprint for climate resilience across Asia and Africa.

The event was formally inaugurated by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who praised the collaborative spirit among member states and highlighted the urgency of cross-border climate cooperation.

RIMES Director General Arjunapermal Subbiah reflected on the institution’s progress since the 2017 Ministerial Conference, which laid the groundwork for the region’s data-sharing and decision-support platforms. “Today, we embark on a new phase of regional alignment guided by a unified master plan,” he noted.

For Bangladesh, the partnership with RIMES spans more than two decades and has been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of agencies like the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). These collaborations have enabled more accurate weather forecasting, bolstered early warning dissemination, and promoted anticipatory disaster planning.

By moving from a traditionally reactive model to a forward-looking, risk-informed framework, Bangladesh continues to position itself as a regional leader in climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

As climate extremes intensify across the region, Bangladesh’s ongoing commitment to shared solutions underscores the critical importance of unity, preparedness, and proactive governance.