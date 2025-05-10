Biman reschedules flights amid India-Pakistan conflict

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has rescheduled its flights to Toronto, London and Rome, rerouting its operations to avoid Pakistani airspace due to the ongoing situation between Pakistan and India.

The revised schedules will remain effective from May 9 to May 31, 2025, the national flag carrier said in an official announcement on Friday, reports BSS.

The changes have been made as part of operational adjustments necessitated by the temporary closure of Pakistani airspace for overflying aircraft, a Biman official said.

Updated flight schedules will be as follows:

Dhaka-Toronto(BG305/306)-Departure from Dhaka at 3 am (advanced by 45 minutes). Depart from Toronto will remain unchanged.

Dhaka–London (BG201/202)- Departure from Dhaka at 7:00 am (advanced by 40 minutes) Departure from London will remain unchanged.

Dhaka–London (Thursdays only)- Departure from Dhaka at 8:10 am (advanced by 40 minutes)

Dhaka–Rome (BG355/356)- Departure from Dhaka at 10:45 (advanced by 45 minutes). Departure from Rome unchanged.

Biman has requested all passengers will be travelling on these routes to arrive at the airport check-in counters in accordance with the revised departure times.