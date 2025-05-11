Dhaka-Tokyo for implementing EPA expeditiously

Bangladesh and Japan today decided to take all effective steps to implement the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) expeditiously.

The discussion was held when Commerce, Textiles and Jute, and Civil Aviation and Tourism adviser SK Bashir Uddin, held a bilateral meeting with Vice Minister of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Ogushi Masaki at the Japan Pavilion of the World Expo 2025 venue in Osaka, Japan, said a press release received here.

During the meeting, The Japanese Vice-Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to bolstering economic ties with Bangladesh.

He assured that all outstanding issues related to the EPA would be addressed through mutual dialogue, and effective steps would be taken to implement the agreement expeditiously.

The Trade Adviser expressed Bangladesh’s keen interest in deepening its longstanding friendly relations with Japan, noting that the fifth round of discussions for a proposed Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) had been successfully completed.

Both sides discussed in detail the prospects of enhancing bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and strengthening economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan.

He called for increased Japanese investment in Bangladesh, highlighting the contribution of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation, which has already invested in fertilizer production in the country.

Bashir Uddin also encouraged both public and private sectors of Japan to explore further investment avenues in Bangladesh.

Addressing the potential of Bangladesh’s youth population, he stated that a significant portion of the country’s population, aged between 16 and 30, is being equipped through training programs to meet the demands of the Japanese labor market.

He informed that Japanese language courses have already been introduced in technical training centres, and sought Japan’s cooperation in establishing more such centers with international-standard facilities.

Vice Minister Ogushi Masaki noted Japan’s growing need for skilled labor and said that the arrival of trained Bangladeshi workers could open a new chapter in bilateral trade relations.

He assured Japan’s continued support in developing skilled manpower from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md. Daud Ali, Director for South-West Asia Affairs at METI’s Trade Policy Bureau Toshiyuki Shimano, Director of the Economic Partnership Division Hiruto Uchino, and Bangladesh Commercial Counselor in Japan Morarji Desai Barman, along with other officials from the Bangladesh Embassy, were present at the meeting.