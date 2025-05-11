India, Pakistan trade blame for ceasefire violations despite US-brokered truce

India and Pakistan accused each other of ceasefire violations early Sunday, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a surprise agreement between the nuclear-armed neighbors to halt hostilities across the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Indian forces were responding to “repeated violations” by Pakistan, while Islamabad said it remained committed to the ceasefire and was handling alleged Indian violations “with responsibility and restraint.”

Loud explosions were reported in Indian-administered Kashmir by AFP journalists in Srinagar, and a senior Pakistani official told AFP that “intermittent exchange of fire is ongoing” across the LoC. The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.

The ceasefire agreement, announced on Saturday, followed days of intense military exchanges involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery. At least 60 people were killed in the escalation, with thousands displaced along the border and in the divided region of Kashmir.

Trump broke the news via social media, writing: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

According to Misri, the ceasefire, covering land, air, and sea operations, was to take effect from 5:00 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) Saturday. However, just hours later, India alleged Pakistani violations, and Pakistan insisted it was acting with restraint in the face of provocations.

The renewed tensions have cast doubt on the durability of the ceasefire, which came after U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at pulling the two countries back from the brink of full-scale war.