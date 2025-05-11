Oman FM says US-Iran talks included ‘useful and original ideas’

Oman’s top diplomat said talks he was mediating in Muscat on Sunday between Washington and Tehran included “useful and original ideas” that reflected a shared desire to reach a deal between the two arch-foes, reports AFP.

“We completed another round of talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat today. The discussions included useful and original ideas reflecting a shared wish to reach an honourable agreement. The 5th round of talks will take place once both parties… consult their leaderships”, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.