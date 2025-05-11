Rang Bangladesh unveils special collection for Mother’s Day

To make this year’s Mother’s Day truly special, leading fashion brand Rang Bangladesh has launched a heartfelt collection dedicated to celebrating mothers of all ages.

In tribute to the unconditional love and strength of mothers, Rang Bangladesh presents a beautiful range of cotton sarees featuring tie-dye patterns-a blend of tradition and thoughtful design.

Prioritizing comfort for the summer heat, the collection emphasizes breathable cotton fabrics, ensuring ease and elegance in every wear.

Staying true to its signature aesthetic, Rang Bangladesh has infused the collection with its distinctive design language and artistic patterns, honoring mothers with both style and sentiment.

This Mother’s Day, celebrate the women who’ve given us everything-with something that gives back in comfort, care, and beauty.