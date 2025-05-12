Gazette issued banning AL activities

The interim government of Bangladesh has issued a gazette notification banning all political activities of Awami League and its all wings under the provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act.

The gazette notification, confirming the ban, was issued on Monday, marking a historic move in the country’s political landscape.

The development means that the party can no longer operate or engage in political activities under its current name.

The announcement was disclosed during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Law and Order by the Home Affairs Advisor, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

“This decision was taken in accordance with legal procedures under the Anti-Terrorism Act,” the advisor said, noting that the measure comes in the wake of growing concerns over past allegations linking the party to systematic human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and political oppression.

The ban follows recent amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009, which now explicitly allow the government to prohibit the operations of any political entity found to be involved in, or supportive of, terrorist activities.

Political analysts say the move is unprecedented in Bangladesh’s democratic history and is likely to reshape the country’s political order in the coming months.