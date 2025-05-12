India reopens 32 airports after ceasefire with Pakistan

India reopened 32 airports on Monday following a weekend ceasefire that ended the fighting with neighbouring Pakistan since 1999.

The Airport Authority of India said the 32 — from Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir to Bhuj in the western state of Gujarat — were now available for civil operations “with immediate effect”.

They were closed last week after fierce fighting erupted between India and Pakistan for four days, setting off global alarm it could spiral into full-blown war.

Leading Indian airline IndiGo said it would “progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes”.

The truce was announced on Saturday, but both sides immediately accused the other of breaking it.

However, both India and Pakistan said the border areas were calm on Monday.