Rainbow International Film Festival Begins in London “37 Films from 11 Countries to be Screened”

London: As in previous years, the Rainbow International Film Festival is once again set to take place. Organised by the Rainbow Film Society, the 26th edition of the festival will begin on Sunday, 25th May 2025.

This year’s event will showcase a total of 37 films in 11 different languages from 11 countries. The lineup includes 23 feature films and 14 short films. Participating countries are: Bangladesh, India, Italy, Iran, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Spain, and the USA.

Languages featured in the screenings include: Bengali, Garhwali, Gujarati, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Mayan, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog, and Russian.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Genesis Cinema, located on Mile End Road in East London, on Sunday, 25th May and Sunday, 1st June, respectively.

The opening film, to be screened at Genesis Cinema on Sunday, 25th May, is the much-talked-about Indian Bengali film “Shotti Bole Shotti Kichu Nei” directed by Srijit Mukherji, starring Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Falguni Chatterjee.

On the closing day, Sunday, 1st June, Genesis Cinema will screen the film “Ei Raat Tomar Amar” featuring the renowned actors Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt.

The selected films aim to highlight meaningful and engaging cinema suitable for a multicultural society.

Aside from the opening and closing days (25th May and 1st June), the main festival screenings will run continuously from Monday, 26th May to Saturday, 31st May.

From Monday, 26th May to Saturday, 31st May, two films will be screened daily at 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. All screenings are free of charge and will take place at the Arts One Building of Queen Mary University, located on Mile End Road.

Screening schedule highlights:

26th May: 4:00 PM – Mycelia (Italy). 6:00 PM – The Recurrent Patient(Mexico)

27th May: 4:00 PM – Performing Karu’s Funeral (Japan) 6:00 PM – Summertime (Iran)

28th May: 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM – Screening of 14 Short Films

29th May: 4:00 PM – Badguman(India) 6:00 PM – Girls of the Sea(Iran)

30th May: 4:00 PM – Chhattar(India) 6:00 PM – A Lab Story(Phillipine)

31st May: 4:00 PM – Chalachitra (India) 6:00 PM – Ekhane Nongor (Bangladesh)

“The remaining films will be available for online screening through our website.”

Jury Panel – 26th Rainbow Film Festival:

Dr. Clelia Clini, Lecturer at London Metropolitan University

Dr. Amit S. Rai, Queen Mary University of London

Pulak Gupta, Renowned Journalist

Kazi Ruksana Begum, Arts Development Officer, Borough of Tower Hamlets

Sadek Ahmed Chowdhury, Film Critic

Alexander Jackson, Rich Mix Centre

Based on the jury’s decisions, awards will be presented across various categories. The award ceremony will take place at Genesis Cinema on Sunday, 1st June.

For further information, film enthusiasts are encouraged to contact Mostafa Kamal of Rainbow Film Society at 07956-924246 or visit the website: www.rainbowfilmsociety.com