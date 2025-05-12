Yunus calls for economic integration with Nepal

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called for an integrated economic strategy among Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Seven North Eastern States of India, emphasising the potential of cross-border collaboration in hydropower, healthcare, and road connectivity.

He made the call when the visiting Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament of Nepal Indira Rana called on him at his office on Monday.

The Deputy Speaker of Nepal is currently visiting Bangladesh for attending an event organised by the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka.

During the meeting, the Chief Adviser stressed the urgency of fostering regional cooperation through shared infrastructure and energy initiatives.

“There should be an integrated economic plan for Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Seven Sisters,” he said, referring to the northeastern states of India. “We have more to gain together than apart.”

The meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal especially in hydropower sector.

Referring to the Bangladesh-Nepal-India Tripartite Power Sales Agreement signed last October to import 40MW hydropower from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid, both sides emphasised the importance on having more hydropower initiatives in a larger scale.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to expanding healthcare access across the region.

“Our upcoming 1,000-bed hospital in Rangpur will be opened for patients from Nepal and Bhutan as well. We believe in regional health security and shared prosperity,” he added.

Deputy Speaker Indira Rana conveyed chief adviser the Nepal’s interest in deepening bilateral ties across sectors.

“All our parliamentarians are eager to work closely with Bangladesh…We’re serious about strengthening our economic partnership and boosting people-to-people contact,” Rana said.

The Nepal Deputy Speaker highlighted the significant presence of Nepali students in Bangladesh, noting that over 2,700 are currently studying in Bangladeshi institutions, primarily in medical colleges.

She praised the quality of education and called for more educational exchanges and academic cooperation between the two South-East Asian nations.

Besides, the two sides also discussed enhancing physical connectivity.

The Chief Adviser noted that improving direct road links with Nepal would significantly lower trade costs and ease the movement of people and goods across the region.

Among others, Ghanshyam Bhandari, Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh, Lamiya Morshed, SDG Coordinator to the Chief Adviser and Ishrat Jahan, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present on the occasion.