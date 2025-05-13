Atalanta edge Roma 2-1 to seal Champions League spot with third-place finish

Atalanta secured a 2-1 victory over Roma on Monday, clinching third place in Serie A and a guaranteed spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The win puts the Bergamo-based club seven points ahead of both Juventus and Lazio, with only two matches left in the season. Serie A’s top four teams qualify automatically for Europe’s top club competition.

Ademola Lookman gave Atalanta an early lead in the ninth minute, scoring his 15th league goal of the season. Roma equalized before halftime through former Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante, who found the net with a header.

However, Atalanta regained control in the second half when Ibrahim Sulemana struck the decisive goal to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Roma remain in contention for European qualification, sitting sixth in the standings, just one point behind Juventus and Lazio.