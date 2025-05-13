BGB seeks journalists’ cooperation in Moulvibazar

Lt. Col. A S M Zakaria, commander of 46th Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), sought cooperation of journalists in tackling key challenges such as illegal border crossings (push-ins) and smuggling activities.

He made these remarks in a discussion meeting with local journalists held at BGB’s Sreemangal sector headquarters’ auditorium.

He emphasized that BGB remains on high alert to prevent any form of unauthorized entry across the border. He also noted that patrols and intelligence surveillance have been intensified in bordering areas.

The session was attended by BGB’s Deputy Commander Major Syed Ishtiak Morshed, Assistant Director Md. Jamal Hossain, along with several district and upazila-level journalists.