Gold price reduced by Tk3137 per bhori, effective from Tuesday

Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus) has reduced the price of gold by Tk 3137 per bhori from Tuesday.

According to the new price, the price of a bhori of the good quality 22-carat gold will be Tk 167,623, which was sold at Tk1,70,761 per bhori on Monday.

The Bajus notification stated that the price of pure gold (acid gold) has decreased in the local market. As a result, the new price of gold has been determined considering the overall situation.

According to the new prices, the price of the best quality or 22-carat gold per bhori (11.664 grams) has been fixed at Tk 1,67,623, 21-carat gold per bhori at Tk1,59,995, 18-carat gold per bhori at Tk1,37,145 and the price of traditional gold per bhori at Tk1,13,339.

The previous price was for the best quality or 22-carat gold per bhori at Tk 170,761, 21-carat gold per bhori at Tk1,63004, 18-carat gold per bhori at Tk1 39711 and the price of traditional gold per bhori at Tk115532.

Although the price of gold has increased, the price of silver has remained unchanged.