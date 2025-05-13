Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris robbery trial nearly a decade after heist

American celebrity Kim Kardashian is set to appear in a Paris courtroom on Tuesday to testify in the high-profile trial concerning a dramatic 2016 armed robbery in which she was tied up at gunpoint and robbed of jewellery worth approximately $10 million.

The trial, which began in late April, involves ten suspects—many in their 60s and 70s—accused of orchestrating the robbery during Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian, who has followed the proceedings closely, is scheduled to take the stand at 2:00 pm local time (1200 GMT), and may speak to the media afterward.

According to her French lawyers, Leonor Hennerick and Jonathan Mattout, the reality TV star and entrepreneur is determined to “confront” her attackers in court with “dignity and courage”.

The robbery took place during the night of October 2–3, 2016, at a discreet luxury residence in central Paris, where Kardashian was staying alone. Masked men entered her room, pointed a gun at her head, tied her up, and taped her mouth before fleeing with a trove of jewellery. The incident, described by the French media as the “heist of the century,” remains the largest theft targeting a private individual in France in the past two decades.

Among the accused is Aomar Ait Khedache, 68, known as “Old Omar”, who admitted to restraining Kardashian but denied planning the robbery. Another suspect, 71-year-old Yunice Abbas, wrote a book recounting his version of the event, including how he fell off a bicycle during the escape.

Investigators were led to the suspects through DNA traces and other forensic evidence. One key detail in the case involves Gary Madar, the brother of Kardashian’s Paris driver, who allegedly informed the thieves of her presence in France. However, his lawyer dismissed the accusation, citing Kardashian’s massive social media presence as a far more obvious source of her location.

Testimonies heard in court have painted a vivid picture of the chaotic night, including accounts from Kardashian’s security team. Her bodyguard, Pascal D., recalled finding her “crying hysterically” after the ordeal.

Kardashian, now a global influencer, fashion mogul, and aspiring lawyer, has expressed gratitude to the French authorities for their handling of the case. The trial is expected to conclude on May 23.