Trump lands in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the beginning of his first significant overseas visit since starting his second term in office.

Air Force One touched down at 2:49 am. ET (9:49 a.m. local time), where Trump received a ceremonial welcome at the Royal Terminal. A royal purple carpet was laid out for his arrival, and he was greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders participated in a traditional coffee ceremony inside the terminal before the president departed for his hotel.

The visit has been marked by high-level pageantry, with Riyadh’s streets lined with American and Saudi flags along the route from the airport. In a display of diplomatic flair, Saudi F-15 fighter jets escorted Air Force One as it approached the city — a detail highlighted by Trump’s deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and reporters traveling with the delegation.

Trump’s schedule for Tuesday includes a formal welcoming ceremony with the crown prince, a meeting of U.S. and Saudi delegations, a business lunch with corporate leaders, bilateral discussions, and a signing ceremony at the Royal Court.

He is also set to speak at a U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, tour the historic Dir’iyah and At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage sites, and conclude the day with a state dinner hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

