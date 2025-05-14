Court appoints receiver for Ex-MP Asim Ukil, wife’s properties

A Dhaka court has appointed a receiver to oversee 14 seized flats and five commercial shops owned by former Awami League MP Asim Kumar Ukil and his wife, former lawmaker Apu Ukil.

The order was issued on Wednesday by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib, following a petition by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to ACC sources, the properties were seized on October 15, 2024, as part of a corruption investigation. The seized assets include two residential flats (1,973 sq ft each) on Road 11 in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi, where the couple currently resides, as well as 14 flats in a seven-story building in Uttara Sector 10 and five shops in Bashundhara Shopping Mall.

ACC requested the appointment of a receiver to ensure proper maintenance and management of the seized properties.