Zubaida Rahman secures bail in graft case

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, in a corruption case in which she has been sentenced to three-year imprisonment.

The court also accepted Zubaida Rahman’s appeal for hearing.

An HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman issued the order today.

Senior lawyer SM Shahjahan, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Kayser Kamal were present in the court on behalf of the petition during the hearing.

The same justice on Tuesday condoned her (Zubaida) 587 days’ delay for filing the appeal in the case.

According to the law, an appeal is supposed to be filed with the HC within 30 days after the trial court delivers judgement in any criminal case.

The HC stayed the realisation of the fine imposed by the lower court on Zubaida in this case and called for its record from the lower court, Zubaida’s lawyer Adv Maksud Ullah confirmed.