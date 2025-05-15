Illegal establishments being demolished in Suhrawardy Udyan

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has been demolishing illegal mobile shops and establishments set up in Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Already, hundreds of shops and establishments have been demolished. The eviction drive is still on which began at 9AM from the gate of ​​Suhrawardy Udyan, adjacent to Dhaka University’s TSC.

The city corporation’s executive magistrate Md Aminul Islam is being conducted the drive.

According to sources in the DSCC’s property department, hundreds of shops and establishments have been demolished inside Suhrawardy Udyan. Four of these establishments are being demolished with bulldozers.

When asked about the eviction drive, Executive Magistrate Aminul said, “This is a national park. Numerous people come here to visit. Our drive is aimed at ensuring that everyone can move around freely and safely. We have evicted all the illegal structures here.”

In the face of criticism after a DU student killed by miscreants in Suhrawardy Udyan, the government has taken several initiatives to strengthen security at the park.