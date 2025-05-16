Bangladesh beat Nepal 2–1 to reach SAFF U-19 Final

Bangladesh has secured a spot in the final of SAFF U-19 Championship after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nepal in first semifinal held in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

All three goals came in second half after a goalless but intense opening 45 minutes.

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Huda Faysal played a pivotal role, scoring one goal and assisting another. The breakthrough came in 73rd minute when Faysal’s well-placed corner found Ashiqur Rahman, who rose above the defenders to head the ball into the net, leaving Nepal’s goalkeeper and defenders no chance.

Just seven minutes later, Faysal doubled the lead, finishing confidently after receiving a precise through ball from teammate Manik.

Nepal mounted a late comeback attempt, scoring in the 86th minute through a swift team move that bypassed the Bangladeshi defense. With goalkeeper Mahin off his line, a Nepalese striker calmly slotted the ball past him to make it 2-1.

Despite seven minutes of added time, Bangladesh held firm in defense to protect their lead and celebrated a well-earned victory at the final whistle.

The first half, however, painted a different picture. Nepal dominated possession and created several chances, including a powerful shot that hit the side post in the 30th minute. Goalkeeper Mahin was tested multiple times and struggled under pressure, but Bangladesh managed to weather the storm.

Bangladesh will now face the winner of tonight’s second semifinal between host nation India and Maldives in the final, scheduled for May 18.