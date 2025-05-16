Longest bridge to be built to link Bhola, Barishal

The government is going to build the country’s longest bridge to connect island district Bhola with Barishal.

According to an official of the Bridge Division, Japanese firm Miyagawa Construction Ltd has expressed its keenness to construct the around 11- kilometer long bridge at a cost of Taka 17,000 crore.

Bhola District Deputy Commissioner M Azad Jahan said that there is a possibility to start the construction of the bridge during the interim government’s tenure.

Japan has shown great interest in starting the work of the bridge, he added.

In a recent visit at Bhola district, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Sheikh Moinuddin said the Bhola-Barisal bridge will be an important bridge.

“It will be the longest bridge in the country. If built, the Bhola-Barisal bridge will be among the largest bridges in the world. Its work is likely to start by January,” he added.