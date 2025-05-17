Ex-lawmaker Momtaz lands in jail after remand

Former Member of Parliament Momtaz Begum has been sent to jail following her remand in connection with a murder case linked to the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at in Dhaka.

On Saturday (May 17), Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md. Minhajur Rahman denied her bail after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

Momtaz was arrested on May 12 from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area. The following day, the court granted a four-day remand for police interrogation.

According to case details, on July 19 last year, student activist Md. Sagor was shot dead during a demonstration at Mirpur-10 organized by the anti-discrimination student movement. Witnesses allege that the accused opened fire on protestors, with a bullet piercing Sagor’s chest. His body was later found at a private hospital in Mirpur.

On November 27, Sagor’s mother, Beauty Akhter, filed a murder case with Mirpur Model Police Station, naming 243 individuals including Sheikh Hasina and listing 250–400 unidentified persons as suspects. Momtaz Begum is the 49th accused in the case.