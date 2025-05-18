Bangladesh finish runners-up at SAFF U-19 Championship

Defending champions Bangladesh U-19 settled for the runners-up position in SAFF U-19 Championship 2025, following a tense 3-4 penalty shootout defeat to hosts India at Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday night.

The championship decider, played in front of a packed crowd under floodlights, ended 1-1 in regulation time, leading to a dramatic shootout that ultimately favored the home side.

India took the lead within the very first minute of play as team captain Singamayum Shami stunned the visitors with a spectacular 30-yard free kick, beating Bangladesh goalkeeper Ismail Hossain with both power and precision (1-0).

Despite the early blow, Bangladesh remained composed and fought back in the second half. In the 61st minute, substitute Joy Ahmed found the equalizer with a close-range finish following a well-delivered corner (1-1). It was the first goal India conceded in the tournament after previously scoring 16 unanswered goals across four matches.

Bangladesh had several opportunities to take the lead. In the 9th minute, Murshed Ali came close with a powerful effort from the right wing that sailed just over the crossbar. Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain pulled off a crucial save in the 16th minute to deny India’s Omang Dodum from a one-on-one chance.

India thought they had a second goal in the 42nd minute, but the effort was ruled out due to a foul, keeping the score level at halftime.

In the nerve-wracking shootout, Bangladesh successfully converted three penalties through Mithu Chowdhury, Murshed Ali, and Joy Ahmed. However, Nazmul Huda Faysal missed the target, and Salah Uddin Sahed’s attempt was brilliantly saved by Indian goalkeeper Suraj Singh.

For India, Mohammad Arbash, Rishi Singh, Jodric Abrches, and Singamayum Shami made no mistake, while Rohen Singh’s effort was denied by Ismail.

Bangladesh reached the final unbeaten. They topped Group A with a 3-0 win over Bhutan and a 2-2 draw with the Maldives. In the semi-final, they overcame Nepal 2-1.

India, meanwhile, had a dominant run. They topped Group B after routing Sri Lanka 8-0 and Nepal 4-0, then blanked the Maldives 3-0 in the semi-final to book their spot in the final.

Despite falling short of defending their title, Bangladesh’s spirited performance throughout the tournament earned praise, with several standout moments showcasing the team’s future potential on the South Asian football stage.