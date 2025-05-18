Ikebana workshop held in Tokyo

A special exhibition was held in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday night, organized by the Bangladesh Ikebana Association.

With the cooperation of Takashimadaira Act Director Yoshinari Katsuo, the exhibition began at 11 am and continued until 5 pm, according to a media statement.

Masud Karim, the chief patron of the Bangladesh Ikebana Association, spoke about the history and development of Ikebana.

Yoshinari Katsuo remarked that the exhibition, organized in Takashimadaira by eight members of the Bangladesh Ikebana Association who traveled from Bangladesh, was truly commendable.

Harada Kazuko and Sawa Kyoko were honored by the Bangladesh Ikebana Association.

Vice President Professor Mizukami and Professor Noro from Rikkyo University in Tokyo were also present at the event.

Participants later enjoyed a performance by the Japanese cultural organization Uttoron.