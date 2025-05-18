Islami Bank holds a view exchange on Remittance in Sylhet

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised a two-day view-exchange meeting between representatives of the Bangladesh Bank, officials of various banks, and remittance clients from the Sylhet region.

S M Abdul Hakim, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank, addressed the program as the chief guest on Sunday, 18 May 2025, at a local hotel in Sylhet. Mohammad Iftekhar Awaal Bhuiyan, Additional Director; Mohammad Ehsanuzzaman and Md Jamil Tabriz, Joint Directors; and Souvik Sarker, Deputy Director of the Bangladesh Bank, addressed the program as special guests. Md Rezaul Islam, head of the Sylhet Zone, presided over the program, while Md Motahar Hossain Mollah, head of the Foreign Remittance Services Division of the Islami Bank, delivered the welcome speech. Representatives from the Bangladesh Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, and officials from various banks in the Sylhet region, along with remittance clients, attended the programme.