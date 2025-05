Ingredients:

* Lemon 2 pieces

* Water 500 ml

* Dry chilies 4 pieces

* Garlic 4 cloves

* Mustard oil 1 tbsp

* Salt to taste

Method:

Roast the dry chilies and garlic cloves. In a bowl mix the lemon juice and water together. Mash the roasted chilies and garlic with salt and mustard oil. Add the mixture with the lemon water. Serve it with steam rice.