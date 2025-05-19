Health experts stress systematic lifestyle to reduce hypertension risk

Health experts on Saturday underscored the importance of adopting a systematic lifestyle to reduce the risk of silent killer non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure (HBP), reports BSS.

They made the remarks during a post-rally discussion organized by the Hypertension and Research Centre, Rangpur (HRCR), held at its auditorium to mark World Hypertension Day-2025.

The event was presided over by Dr. ASM Rahenur Mondal Apple, general secretary of HRCR and associate professor at the Department of Medicine, Rangpur Medical College.

Senior medical professionals including Dr. Md Monir Hossain Murad, Dr. Md Abdus Sabur, Dr. Afia Amin Antu and Dr. Most Kaniz Fatema Bristi, along with several HBP patients receiving care at HRCR, also addressed the gathering.

Welcoming the attendees, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Md Kawsar Ahmed pointed out that a global decrease in physical activity is a key contributor to the rising number of hypertension cases.

HRCR CEO Md Anwar Hossain shared insights into the organization’s journey since its inception in 2008, highlighting its commitment to humanitarian service, current operations, and upcoming plans.

Dr. Monir Hossain Murad advised patients to quit smoking, reduce salt and fatty food consumption, maintain a healthy weight, consume more vegetables and fruits and walk regularly to manage blood pressure levels effectively.

Dr. Abdus Sabur revealed that approximately 1.2 billion people worldwide suffer from hypertension, with 50 percent unaware of their condition. Among those receiving treatment, only half are successful in controlling it.

Dr. Rahenur Mondal urged intensified awareness efforts regarding the severe complications of untreated hypertension, such as heart attacks, strokes, brain hemorrhages, and damage to kidneys, eyesight, and other vital organs.

Hypertension and Research Centre, Rangpur (HRCR), a sister organization of the ‘Wasim-Waleda Bahumukhi Kallyan Foundation’ and a member of the World Hypertension League, has been observing the day since 2009.

The non-profit organization currently provides low-cost healthcare services charging only Taka 40 to over 40,950 registered hypertension and diabetes patients from Rangpur division and beyond.

Additionally, HRCR offers completely free treatment to heroic freedom fighters, the physically disabled, and those who are distressed, poor, or helpless.