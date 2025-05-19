Money, assets seized from financial offenders will be used to support underprivileged population: BB governor

The government is set to launch a management fund to handle recovered money and assets seized from financial offenders, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said today (19 May).

The fund will be used to support the country’s poor and underprivileged population, he said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka this afternoon.

The announcement came following a high-profile meeting on the anti-money laundering issues, repatriation of laundered money, and the progress over the measures taken so far at the State Guest House Jamuna, chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Present at the briefing were Mansur, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, and AFM Shahinul Islam, the Head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

Mansur said the fund, to be formally established soon, will ensure continuity and transparency in managing seized assets under future administrations.

During the meeting, Chief Adviser Yunus directed the authorities concerned to form a fund to manage the looted assets and money.

“The chief adviser instructed to form the looted money management fund, which will be used for public welfare,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told the press briefing.

Mansur said the fund will be created following the existing laws. “If necessary, the law will be amended to form the fund.”

He said he hoped that it would be possible to create this fund within the tenure of the interim government, but the elected government should continue the fund.