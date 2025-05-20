CA to visit UK post-Eid for economic talks, fund recovery

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus is set to embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom shortly after Eid-ul-Azha, with a focus on revitalizing bilateral relations and addressing key economic and financial issues, including the recovery of laundered funds.

The visit, tentatively scheduled for June 9–13, comes as both Dhaka and London seek to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and economic development. A senior government official confirmed that preparations are underway, with the agenda being finalized through ongoing diplomatic coordination.

During the visit, Prof Yunus is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III. One of the high-priority items on the agenda will be Bangladesh’s efforts to repatriate funds illicitly moved overseas, particularly to the UK, during previous administrations.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Monday, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said the Chief Adviser will make a strong case in London for the return of money and assets allegedly laundered abroad. According to government estimates, the previous regime facilitated the laundering of approximately $16 billion each year.

Prof Yunus had earlier raised the issue with the British High Commissioner in Dhaka, requesting cooperation in tracing and recovering assets siphoned off to the UK by individuals reportedly linked to the former Sheikh Hasina-led administration.

A high-level delegation will accompany the Chief Adviser during the visit, including senior officials from Bangladesh Bank and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), who will engage in technical discussions with UK authorities on mechanisms for repatriation of stolen assets.

This upcoming trip follows the Chief Adviser’s recent diplomatic engagements in China and precedes an official visit to Japan later this month, signaling Bangladesh’s renewed international outreach under the interim administration.

Officials say the UK visit reflects not only Bangladesh’s focus on economic recovery and justice but also its intent to rebuild trust and deepen collaboration with long-standing development partners.