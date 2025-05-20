Uber launches subscription package for bike rider

A large number of bike riders have long been accused of abandoning the app and opting for contract-based rides instead.Mustafa, a 32-year-old rider, says, “Sharing a ride on a motorcycle on Dhaka streets beating traffic, pollution and harsh weather is daunting.

Companies take away most of them through commissions, platform fees, and other fees. The 20%-25% commission per trip often goes up to 400-500 taka per day based on the number of trips completed. I cannot see my hard-earned money going into other people’s pockets like that.

When Mustafa questioned safety, he added, “I am also concerned about the safety of unauthorized rides, but necessity and situation often encourage me to endorse unauthorized ride-sharing.”

To solve this problem, Uber launched a subscription policy for riders on the multinational ride-sharing platform. According to the subscription plan, Uber’s updated app will offer new subscription features for drivers. Subscription plans are available for different durations, including daily and three-day plans.

Drivers can enjoy unlimited offers and trips during the subscription period. By opting for the subscription package, riders can now enjoy a zero-percent service fee on every trip.

This empowering change has shifted the dynamics of the ride-sharing industry, giving riders more control over their earnings and the flexibility to choose their working hours.

In this time of increasing inflation and economic instability, this has been a blessing for many who want to have side hassles besides the job.