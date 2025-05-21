India halts garments, plastic products, juice exports via M’bazar checkpost

Indian government has stopped ready-made garments, plastic products, and juice exports through Chatlapur land customs station under Sharifpur union of Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district.

Chatlapur Customs Station revenue officer Tariq Mia confirmed the matter.

While fish, cement, and other various goods are still regularly exported through the Shamshernagar-Chatlapur Road in Kamalganj Upazila, the new ban on plastic and juice exports, in addition to ready-made garments, has put traders in a difficult position.

Tariq Mia added, “We have received a letter from the Indian side instructing us not to export plastic, ready-made garments, and juice through this route. The export of these products has been stopped by India.”