Mango Dohi Poha

INGREDIENTS:

* Flattened rice– 1cup

* Yogurt– 2cup

* Mango Cube– 1cup

* Sugar—3-4 tbsp

* Cardamom powder–1/2tsp

* A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)for garnish

* Raisins–1tbsp

METHOD:

Rinse the flattened rice in a colander under running water for a few seconds. Drain excess water and let it sit for10-15 minutes until its often.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the yogurt until it becomes smooth. Add the softened flattened rice to the yogurt and mix well. Add sugar and cardamom powder to the mixture and stir until the sugar dissolves completely. Finally add mango cube to the mixture.

Refrigerate the mango dahi poha for at least1-2 hours to chill and let the flavours meld. Before serving garnish with chopped nuts, dried fruits and mango.