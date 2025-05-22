Gold prices rise, bhori Tk 1.69 lakh

Don't Miss

Bangladesh Jeweler’s Association (BAJUS) has increased the prices of gold, with 22 carat gold up by Tk 2,823 to Tk 1,69,921 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Besides, 21-carat gold was raised by Tk 2,695 to Tk 1,62,200 a bhori, 18-carat by Tk 2,309 to Tk 1,39,023, and gold of traditional method by Tk 1,971 to Tk 1,14,949 respectively.

The prices have been hiked following a rise in the price of pure gold in local market, BAJUS said in a statement on Wednesday, May 21.

The new prices will come into effect from Thursday, May 22.

Earlier on May 18, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Tk 1,364 to Tk 1,67,098 per bhori, while 21-carat gold increased by Tk 1,306 to Tk 1,59,505 per bhori.

Similarly, 18-carat gold went up by Tk 1,108 to Tk 1,36,714 per bhori, and traditional gold surged by Tk 946 to Tk 1,12,978 per bhori.