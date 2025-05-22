‘Our legend’: Australia football hails Europa-winning Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou was lauded back home Thursday for “inspiring the next generation of Australian coaches” after steering Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League.

Australian football celebrated the embattled 59-year-old’s success after Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 in the final in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Despite that, Postecoglou’s job hangs in the balance after a dismal Premier League campaign that has Tottenham languishing near the bottom of the table.

Governing body Football Australia hailed “the three Aussies at the centre” of Tottenham’s triumph.

Postecoglou’s assistants include former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak and Leeds-born naturalised Australian Nick Montgomery.

“Congratulations for continuing to break down barriers and inspire the next generation of Australian coaches,” Football Australia said in a statement.

Boyhood club South Melbourne FC — known as the “Hellas” — celebrated Postecoglou as “our legend”.

“From his early days as a Hellas junior, to a championship-winning captain and coach, Ange has gone on to become a serial winner wherever he’s been,” the club said on social media.

“His football journey is truly one of a kind.”

Greek-Australian newspaper Neos Kosmos said Postecoglou’s win was a source of immense community pride, while local politician Steve Dimopoulos said it was a “major achievement”.

Former Yokohama, Celtic and Australia coach Postecoglou had consistently said this year that he always wins a trophy in his second season and his words came true in Bilbao.

National broadcaster ABC said that Postecoglou had “silenced his Tottenham Hotspur doubters”.

“To some it was a meaningless boast,” it said on its website.

“To others it was a delusional symptom of the failure virus that has infiltrated everything associated with Tottenham for the past two decades or more.

“To Ange Postecoglou, it was belief.”