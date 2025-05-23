BSF pushes 7 Bangladeshis thru Moulvibazar border

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including children, were pushed back again by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) through the Muraichhara border of Karmodha Union at Kulaura Upazila in Moulvibazar.

The incident occurred around 8:00 AM on Thursday.

According to BGB, after the pushback, BGB personnel detained the seven individuals in the area adjacent to Tutbari, based on information from local residents.

Among the detained are two men, two women, and three children. All of them are residents of Kurigram district.

Confirming the matter, BGB-46 Battalion Lieutenant Colonel A S M Zakaria stated that the detained individuals are all Bangladeshi nationals and their identities have been verified. They will be handed over to Kulaura Police Station.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Md. Golam Apser said that once the BGB hands over the detainees to the police station, appropriate legal action will be taken as per instructions from higher authorities.