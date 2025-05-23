Dr. Yunus to remain as CA: Taiyeb

Dr. Muhammad Yunus will not step down from his role as Chief Adviser of the interim government, his Special Assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb.

He shared the information in a Facebook post on Friday noon.

Taiyeb emphasized Yunus’s continued leadership as essential for Bangladesh’s peaceful democratic transition and urged the interim administration to show greater efficiency and political inclusivity.

In the status, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant said the cabinet must become more dynamic. The government needs to be more functional. The advisers must work harder. Visible progress must be presented before the people. There can be no disagreement on this. We must show that, after coming to power with people’s consent following a mass uprising, Professor (Dr. Yunus) has succeeded. The international community respects Dr. Muhammad Yunus and it is our responsibility to uphold that respect.

Taiyeb expressed his belief that the government must now engage more closely with political parties, holding regular discussions and actively seeking their opinions on key issues. He stressed that any form of disconnection between the government and political stakeholders would be undesirable.

Addressing a recent statement made by the Army Chief regarding elections by December, Taiyeb criticized the remark, suggesting that it overstepped jurisdictional boundaries.

He stated that while the army deserves due respect and public confidence, it must refrain from political involvement, as military engagement in politics is not acceptable in any civilized society.

He also warned against any sudden or reckless actions involving the army and cautioned that political inclusivity should not be used as a pretext to rehabilitate Awami League.

According to him, the Bangladesh Army remains a symbol of national pride and trust and this status should not be compromised.

Taiyeb indicated that, in his personal opinion, the upcoming election could be held between April and May, provided all necessary preparations and reforms; including what he referred to as the “July Charter”, are completed.

However, he emphasized that the final decision on election date falls solely under the authority of Dr. Yunus, as outlined in transition roadmap from December to June.

He recalled that Dr. Yunus had asserted this authority upon his arrival, reportedly stating at airport that his directives must be followed.

Looking ahead, Taiyeb mentioned plans to celebrate first anniversary of July uprising on a national scale in July and August.

He also expressed hope that by August, initial verdict in the trial of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whom he referred to as a “tyrannical killer,” would be delivered.

At the end of the post, he concluded with the slogans; “Long live the revolution,” “Long live Professor Yunus,” and “Long live Bangladesh.”