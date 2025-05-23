Ex-Man Utd player sentenced over high-speed crash

Former Manchester United footballer Brandon Williams has received a suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving after he reached almost 100mph (161kmh) before crashing.

Williams, 24, was spotted driving in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on 20 August 2023.

His vehicle then collided with a Ford Fiesta before crashing into the central reservation. Chester Crown Court heard he was seen with a balloon at his mouth.

Williams admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance and was sentenced to a 14-month jail term, suspended for two years.

Recorder Eric Lamb also banned the footballer, who later signed on loan at Ipswich Town, from driving for three years and ordered him to complete 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.

The full-back, who was contracted to Manchester United at the time, was with a female passenger and was driving at up to 99mph in a 70mph zone.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the woman was seen filming at one point on her phone, adding that it was clear to witnesses that the car was out of control when it collided with the other car.

There was extensive damage to Williams’ car, damage to the offside on the Ford Fiesta with a wheel missing, as well as damage to the central reservation.

Williams was treated in hospital for several injuries and then taken to Middlewich custody suite.

Williams left Manchester United when his contract expired last June.