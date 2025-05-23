Raphinha extends Barcelona deal, eyes retirement at club

In a heartfelt affirmation of loyalty, Brazilian winger Raphinha has extended his contract with FC Barcelona until 2028, expressing his desire to end his career at the club he calls home.

The 28-year-old, who has been in scintillating form this season, says he is committed to giving everything for Blaugrana badge as he enters a new chapter under head coach Hansi Flick.

Raphinha, who initially signed with Barcelona until June 2027, has now extended his stay by an additional year.

The announcement comes after a stellar season where the Brazilian played a pivotal role in securing a domestic treble; winning La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, with each trophy clinched in dominant fashion against archrivals Real Madrid.

“This is my dream. I told my family long ago that I wanted to stay at this club until the end of my career and I want to do it while still at my peak,” Raphinha shared after the extension. “Coming here was one of the biggest decisions of my life, and my main goal has always been to bring joy to our fans.”

His numbers back up his ambition. In 56 appearances this season, Raphinha has netted 34 goals and delivered 25 assists, becoming one of the key figures in Flick’s system. His impact has even positioned him as a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or, competing with teammate Lamine Yamal and PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé.

Off the pitch, the announcement was made in an emotional Instagram post by his wife, Natalia Belloli. The picture shows Raphinha holding their child alongside Barcelona president Joan Laporta, all smiling as they display a jersey marked “2028.” Natalia captioned it simply “Our home.”

Interestingly, Raphinha revealed he didn’t anticipate the contract extension offer from the club. “I wasn’t expecting this proposal, but it shows the trust they have in me. I’ll repay it by giving my all; in training, in every match, for this jersey,” said the winger.

After joining from Leeds United in 2022, Raphinha initially faced doubts about his future at the club. But under Flick’s guidance, he has blossomed into one of Barcelona’s most reliable attacking weapons. With 18 goals in La Liga and 13 more in the Champions League this season, the Brazilian has firmly cemented his place as a club leader; on and off the pitch.

As he continues to grow in maturity and responsibility, Raphinha now sees himself not just as a star, but as a father, a captain and a symbol of the club’s present and future.